‘Mature’ Bibi Bright says ‘no’ to obscene movie roles

• Bibi Bright says she will no longer kiss in movies



• The actress says she's mature, hence will be choosy as regards movie roles



• Her decision to embrace such roles, she says, was to prove she is versatile



A young Bibi Bright without hesitation accepted all kinds of movie roles, including being a prostitute which required her to be racy; but after years of being in the industry, she will reject such roles with ease.



This is because the mother-of-three is mature and is not craving attention. In her interview with Franky 5 on Hitz FM’s This Is Gospel, Sunday, the actress said she played such roles because she was eager to prove a point.



“If you’d cast me for a role and it’d involve kissing, I’m not going to take it. It’s not just because I’m a Christian; I’m a mother, a wife and I feel I’m on a different path”, she explained. “Back in the day when I had just gotten into the industry, when I was trying to find my feet, I was trying to let them know I’m a versatile actress.”



While stressing that “it comes with growth”, Bibi Bright said: “Back in the day, when we were kids, we used to bath in the rain; but as time goes on, nobody will tell you to do so in the bathroom. We are growing, things are changing.”



She, however, noted that she would not judge people who play such roles, adding that, when they mature, they would revise their notes.



Born in 1986 in Cape Coast, Bibi Bright debuted the movie scene with a role in ‘Missed Call’, a TV series aired on TV3. She later starred in ‘Lost in the Glory’, ‘Occult Girls’ and ‘Leave My Wife’.



On a number of occasions, she flooded social media with her racy photos but there has been a change in narrative.