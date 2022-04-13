You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 13Article 1514630

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Masturbation helps shape relationships and marriages - Grandpa

Ghanaian actor and social media personality, Grandpa Ghanaian actor and social media personality, Grandpa

Ghanaian actor and social media personality, Grandpa has given his opinion on whether masturbation among women positively or negatively affects a relationship.

According to him, he agrees with the school of thought that says masturbation is good for couples.

“Masturbation helps women to know their pleasure spots. When she masturbates, she gets to know her body well and figure out where she likes or does not like to be touched so that is how she can teach her man during sex, how he can make her orgasm,” he said.

Speaking on 'In Bed with Adwen’ aired on eTV Ghana, Grandpa said masturbation in women is good for relationships or marriages.

“Masturbation is good because it prevents divorce. Some Women, unfortunately, get married to men who are unable to satisfy them in bed, and in most cases, this pushes the woman to cheat. If the woman chooses masturbation over cheating on her husband which could possibly lead to a divorce, then it is a good thing.”

Grandpa further noted that this is why men need to listen to their women during sex.

On the negative side, he emphasized that masturbation is not good if one is addicted to it.

