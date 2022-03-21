Massive crowds throng iYES National Youth All Night

Entertainment of Monday, 21 March 2022

Source: Caleb Nii Boye, Contributor

UK-based Ghanaian pastor, Brian Jones Amoateng has clocked another success with his International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) dubbed “Mind Shift” and for the first time, since the inception in 2014, it came off in March instead of the erstwhile August.



For the past 8 years, Pastor Brian Jones Ministries has been inspiring the youth with his iYES where he assembles great speakers within the continent.



Many people have been empowered through iYES speakers made up of seasoned ministers of God, entrepreneurs and professionals.



The 8th edition of the International Youth Empowerment Summit (iYES) took place at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA) auditorium in Accra from the 16th - 18th March,2022. With participants from all over Ghana.



This year’s episode as usual saw amazing speakers who graced the program with their presence as well as their messages from all walks of life; spanning from IT, to finance, to corporate and of course the spiritual.



Speaking on the theme MIND SHIFT, Pastor Brian Amoateng said, his focus for this year is to get the youth of Ghana to have a change in their mind set particularly on the issues that have caused them to remain stagnated and set in ways which have not birthed any progress so far. It is his firm belief that no matter one’s background or experiences, one can still make impact with the right state of mind aligned with Godly principles.



Other speakers who spoke at the summit were Minister of Communication, Mrs Ursula Owusu -Ekuful, Director General of the National Lottery Authority, Sammy Awuku, MP for Madina Constituency Hon Francis Xavier Sosu, Akosua Manu, Deputy CEO of the National Youth Authority, Dentaa Amoateng MBE,

Dr.Frank Ofosu-Appiah, the founder and Senior Pastor of All Nations Church and the General Overseer of the Living Springs International Churches, Hon Sam George, MP for Prampram Constituency, Prophet Dr. Kofi Oduro, Celebrated Actor Jim Iyke



The final day saw the National Youth All Night take off in grand style.



The Convener, Pastor Brian Amoateng clad in a beautiful black kaftan with a Ghana Flag sleeve led the congregation in a powerful prayer for the nation as well as youth.



Rev.Eastwood Anaba mounted the podium, his ministration was characterized by signs, miracles, and manifestations of the spirit.



This year’s iYES as usual also saw some amazing performances from different individuals as well as music groups. Among these were, Minister Kofi, Praiz Giant, the Christian Pop Stars,Kobby Kyei amongst others. There were also testimonies from individuals whose lives had been impacted by the previous years’ iYES and were now making strides in their respective fields.



Again, some of the iYES Ambassadors such as Jackie Appiah, Majid Michel, Becca, Cookie Tee,Ms.Nancy amongst others graced the event.



Then came amazing song ministrations by the cream of gospel musicians in Ghana such as Ceccy Twum, Efe Grace, MOG, Minister Nana Adwoa, Minister Samuel Bassey, Francis Amo, Philip Adzale,Minister Paolo