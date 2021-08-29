You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 08 29Article 1344244

Massive crowd show up as Stonebwoy performs at the Yam Festival in UK

Ghana’s Stonebwoy performed at the Yam Festival in the United Kingdom yesterday, August 28, 2021.

A massive crowd showed up for the Yam Carnival.

They sang along as the Burniton Music Group boss performed one of his popular songs, ‘Putuu’, in a video available to Zionfelix.net.

The Yam Carnival is a weekend of culture and music from the African diaspora.

It was created by the team behind Afro Nation.

