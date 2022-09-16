Masantewaa nominated for 2022 FashionGhana Honors & Awards

Fashion of Friday, 16 September 2022

Source: Adelaide Adu Gyamfi

Masantewaa Emporium, the company that specializes in the production of beaded bags and accessories, has been nominated for the Best Accessory category at this year's MAKARI DE SUISSE FashionGhana Honors & Awards.



The annual awards ceremony which is dedicated to rewarding those in the fashion industry will be held on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in between Accra Fashion Week runway shows at the CFAO Car showroom, Airpot.



Masantewaa Emporium despite being in the fashion industry for less than two years has already made an appearance on big stages such as the 2021 Glitz Africa magazine and runway show.



They also made an appearance at the Fashion Connect Africa and have been to several fashion shows in Nigeria.



Mrs. Abigail Botchway, the CEO, has been in the beading business for a long time and has previously done accessories for major pageants in Ghana such as Miss Ghana and Miss Malaika Ghana.



For further information, phone 0595339443 or visit our website at www.masantewaagh.com. Masantewaabiz on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter and Facebook @masantewaagh