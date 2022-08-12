Mary Asamoah makes debut with 'Pegya Me'

Music of Friday, 12 August 2022

Spirit-filled Ghanaian Australian songstress, Mary Asamoah debuts the gospel scenes with Pentecostal praise, 'Pegya Me'.



Being her first record after two (2) decades of preparation, the song, 'Pegya Me' has affirmed the singer’s readiness to accentuate the gospel through her music ministry. Her maturity in delivery, arrangement, and composition of the song, is evidence that the Ken Beat-produced song will upon its release cement Mary’s name in the hearts of many and become an inspiration in the gospel space.



With biblical inspiration, 'Pegya Me' will help believers build up their faith in these end days. It again assures individuals of God’s promise to elevate them if they truthfully and prayerfully indulge His presence.



Though a gospel tune, the entertainment part of the song can’t be ignored as it comes with a danceable groove suitable for all occasions.



The birth of Mary Asamoah’s Ministry will enormously go a long way to revamp the gospel music industry. Her energy in performance, soothing voice and composition abilities will always place her ahead of other brands.



As a spirited singer, Mary Asamoah is keen on liberating individuals with her songs. Though tedious, she believes as said in Numbers 23:19 that, God is not a man that lies, a scripture she takes inspiration from.



Watch the video below:



