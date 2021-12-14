Martha Ankomah expresses disappointment in Ghana’s leadership

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Martha Ankomah has blamed Ghana’s leadership for the underdevelopment of the country.



In her submission, the actress compared Ghana to Dubai that has only oil but still managed to emerge as one of the top countries in the world.



Expressing her dismay in Ghanaian leaders, Martha Ankomah during an interview with Accra FM cited the United Arab Emirates has only oil yet far developed than Ghana which has gold, cocoa, oil, bauxite and more.



"Our problem is actually leadership, not just politicians in Ghana, but the whole of Africa. The problem is leadership. If Dubai extracts only oil and has been able to develop its country. And Ghana, God has blessed us with all resources, including oil. And yet, we are poor.



“Then there is no need for other countries to borrow money from Ghana because it is very worrying”, she expressed her worry.



She further expressed that Ghana will only be a better place if the country’s leaders who cushion their buttocks in their V8s change their attitudes and take on the real duty of leadership.



“Ghana was gifted with everything on earth, but our problem is leadership. And if our leaders are going to change their mindset and have a love for the country, then Ghana would be a better place to be. I feel sad when I see school children under tress learning and MPs drive in V8 sharing goats, chickens and bicycles during elections” she added.



She implored government officials, especially lawmakers, to prioritise the country over individual interests.



She said: “Do something for someone to say this MP worked. He constructed roads, not the MP that did nothing whiles school children are learning under trees. Good name, the Bible says, is better than riches."