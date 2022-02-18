You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 18Article 1472222

Entertainment of Friday, 18 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Marrying one woman doesn't bring glory to God - Counselor Lutterodt

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Counselor Lutterodt advises married men Counselor Lutterodt advises married men

Counselor Lutterodt speaks on what God wants for married people

Abeiku Santana celebrates 45th birthday

Counselor Lutterodt prays for Abeiku Santana

Marriage and relationship commentator, Counselor George Lutterodt, has said that as a public figure, marrying one person does not glorify the Lord enough, hence one needs to marry more than one.

This statement by the controversial counselor was made while celebrating media personality, Abeiku Santana, on his birthday in the studios of Okay FM on February 16, 2022.

“I pray God gives you the gift of long life so you can marry a lot, because if you have a lot of women after you, marrying one doesn't bring glory to God,” he said.

Quite recently, Counselor Lutterodt endorsed extramarital affairs, saying it has been ordained by God.

According to him, God purposely designed side chicks to help strengthen marriages.

“Side chicks have been blessed by God to follow married men, every woman who follows a married man. God has been blessed you and he has given you long life,” he said in an interview on Okay FM.

Meanwhile, to support his argument, the counsellor explained the levels in relationships women tend to have with men as being from friendship, to being baby mamas and then to side chicks.

Newsleading news icon

Samuel Atta Mills, brother of the late Prof. John Evans Atta Mills

‘How dare you guys always bring out this hurt’ – Samuel Atta Mills to MPs seeking probe

Sportsleading sports icon

Black Stars interim coach, Otto Addo

Otto Addo to name Duncan, Schlupp in Ghana squad to face Nigeria

Businessleading business icon

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom

Dr Papa Kwesi Nduom wins again as Birim loses appeal in US

Africaleading africa news icon

Ali Bongo arrives at the AU-EU summit in Brussels

Video of 'ailing' Gabon president struggling with his steps at Brussels summit pops up

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

Why the Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has become a scapegoat