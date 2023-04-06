Marrying from a rich home as a poor man is challenging – Rev. Kofi Antwi

LifeStyle of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

TalkLife TV is still celebrating successful marriages and the newest couple to be featured on the program is Rev. Dr. Joseph Kofi Antwi and his wife, Mrs. Fiona Antwi.



Sharing his marriage story on the show, Rev. Kofi Antwi, the Clerk of the Ga West Presbytery said that even though he had been married to his lover for 25 years, things did not get any simpler when they started in the middle of the 1990s.



Speaking about how they met, he revealed they did so at the same church (Kwashieman Presby), where he had just concluded his term as the president of the Young People's Guild (YPG).



He revealed that he started a friendship with his wife after meeting her when she had just returned to Ghana from a youth exchange program in Sweden.

According to him, their friendship developed a step further since both were vibrant in the ministry, especially the youth wing.



He revealed to the host, Nana Yaa Konadu Yiadom that his wife was already affluent and that her wealthy father had even purchased a car for her at the time.



Nonetheless, given that he came from a low-income home, Rev. Antwi admitted that it was difficult for him to settle down with his wife.



He claimed that while his wife's mother approved of their relationship, her father vehemently disagreed with his daughter's choice because of their social level.



"It was challenging because of our vastly different backgrounds. Her father adored her and desired she would wed a man who belonged to the same social level as them," he said.



He continued, "Our marriage was actually delayed by the fact that his mother was supportive but his father was not; it took them about 4 years before they finally consented to let me bring my family to see them."



"Even though we were praying about it and she [Fiona] was confident she wanted to marry me, persuading her father wasn't simple at all," he admitted.