‘Marrying a celebrity is a no for me’ - MzVee

MzVee says she wants a life of privacy



The singer cautions women against staying in abusive relationships



‘I would not hesitate to divorce any man who stresses me - MzVee reveals



Celebrated Ghanaian singer, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, popularly known as MzVee, has revealed that under no circumstances would she consider marrying a colleague celebrity.



According to the sensational singer, although she is famous and happens to be in the limelight more often, she prefers to have a private life. As such, marrying a celebrity would double the public attention on her life and she would not be able to have the kind of privacy she needs.



She added that, although she is bent on not marrying a celebrity, should it happen, the said person would be extremely lucky.



“I have no intentions of marrying a celebrity, I always wanted a private life and my privacy and you know the thing about celebrities, we are always in the public eye. So, if I marry one, I would never have my privacy,” MzVee explained in an exclusive interview with ZionFelix.



In the same interview, MzVee revealed that should not hesitate to file for a divorce from any man who would stress her regardless of how the public would react to the news of his breakup.



She advised women against staying in abusive relationships because of their cultural and religious ties.



She said, ‘ Even though it has never been written in the Bible that people should divorce their partners when they are being abused, certain things are very logical and needs not to be attributed to religion before the needful is done.’



