‘Marry plenty women and give birth to plenty children’ - Ajagurajah advises men

Entertainment of Tuesday, 7 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajagura warns men to give birth to over 50 children



He claims men are not dignified by having one or two children



The preacher debunks the idea of marrying one woman





Prophet Kwabena Asiana, popularly known as Ajagurajah, has disclosed his intention to marry a great number of women and also give birth to over 50 children before he dies.



He emphasized the fact that it was a good thing to have plenty of children and marry countless women because a person who gives birth to plenty children is blessed by God.



According to the preacher, having one or two kids isn’t a blessing from God because the bible advises mankind to give birth to fill the earth.



“I will marry a lot of women and I will give birth to many children. I will say this on air. I will birth to more than 50 children because my father gave birth to 53. I won’t dignify him even with even 50 kids. I’m supposed to birth to more than 50”, he said in an interview with Zion Felix monitored by GhanaWeb.



Meanwhile, the preacher who is known for his controversial doctrine revealed he never understood his father for having 53 children.



“I didn’t understand why my father gave birth to many children but I understood him when I grew up. People never helped him, he wanted children for them to take over. If my father didn’t birth me I would never have carried the mantle”, he added.