'Marry a kind person' - Basketmouth’s ex-wife counsels

Entertainment of Wednesday, 2 August 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Elsie Uzoma, the ex-wife of popular comedian, Bright Okpocha aka Basketmouth, has offered marriage counsel to singles.



She advised them to only settle with kind partners, highlighting reasons for her recommendation.



The mother of three stressed kindness was key to any successful union; urging intending couples to look out for the attribute in their partners during courtship.



She said: “Hey guy, I just want to remind you all that marriage is a beautiful thing. Marriage is a beautiful, don’t get it twisted.



“Ignore that narrative that’s constantly being put out there that marriage is tough. Because people are leaving their marriages today, there are hundreds of thousands of people still happily married.



“You need to understand that people change. People go and then, marriage will change you. Sometimes, marriage will make you bring out that part of you that you never knew existed, that’s what marriage will do to you.



“But the one thing that stands out for me is kindness. Whatever you do, make sure you marry a partner that’s kind.



“And it shouldn’t just end with you. Marry a partner that is kind to you, your siblings, your loved ones, parents; everyone who means something to you