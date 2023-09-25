Married women should behave like a ‘private car’ - Kumchacha explains

Entertainment of Monday, 25 September 2023

The founder and leader of Heaven's Gate Ministries, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has admonished married women to be decent in terms of their dressing.



He likened how married women should be decent and well disciplined to how a ‘private car’ is held in high esteem due to its branding.



The prophet advised married women to value themselves and desist from vulgar dressing because it can lead to a loss of respect in society and cause divorce.



Speaking as a panelist on the DividedLove show on UTV, which GhanaWeb monitored on Sunday, September 24, 2023, Prophet Kumchacha explained his assertion that married women should behave like a private car.



“If you are a married woman, behave like a private car. When a private car is passing, regardless of the smoke coming out of it, and you want to stop it, you beg. But a car painted like a taxi—even if it was manufactured today and looks brand new when it's coming—you use the left hand to stop it,” he said.



“If you're a married woman, you should behave like a private car. In terms of your dressing, manners, behavior, and everything should reflect.



"But if you are a married woman and you dress with your breasts exposed in the attire, some of the sizes [of brazzier] are huge to the extent that they can breastfeed a child while walking. How can a married woman wear a short skirt with her beads and thighs exposed?” said Prophet Kumchacha.



