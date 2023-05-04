Married people should listen to Lumba, Nana Ampadu to acquire wisdom – Adonteng Boateng

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

US-based Ghanaian preacher, Bishop Kofi Adonteng Boateng has revealed his love for highlife songs especially that of Daddy Lumba and Nana Ampadu.



Speaking in a recent interview with Oman Channel, the bishop said there is nothing wrong with listening to ‘secular’ songs which have motivational and educative messages and thus implored Christians to take lessons from such songs.



“I’ve been to Israel before and the hardcore Jewish people there would sometimes not want to look you in the eyes because they believe they are the purest of the pure, blessed by Abraham. That was what Jesus came to change, the discrimination based on where you are from or what you wear.'He said it doesn’t matter the songs you sing, if only you will believe you will get salvation to be a part of Christians. That is why people like myself who are regarded as nobodies have found glory in the face of God. Such is hypocrisy'.



“There are some songs I will not sing; if someone is singing about the Densu River or fornication I will not sing such a song. But the person I like listening to a lot is Daddy Lumba. I have spoken to him about four times on my return and I wish I could carry him on my back because his songs are very educative. Women who want their marriage to be good will have a successful marriage if they were to listen to Lumba, and men who want glory would go far in life if they listen to Lumba and Nana Ampadu,” he said.



His statement was in reaction to the recent outburst by the leader of Alabaster Church International, Prophet Kofi Oduro who descended on gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus who had said they don’t find anything wrong with listening to some categories of secular music.







