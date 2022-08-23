‘Married man’ Paul Adom-Otchere came to my event with his concubine – KKD attacks

Entertainment of Tuesday, 23 August 2022

After Paul Adom-Otchere's editorial on his Good Evening Ghana show that challenged Kwasi Kyei Darkwah’s comment about the government’s borrowing on the Eurobond markets and allegations that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was profiting from Ghana’s indebtedness through Databank, the ace broadcaster and Master of Ceremonies, affectionately called KKD, has responded with an allegation.



While mentioning on Onua FM’s morning show with Captain Smart that he would refrain from commenting on the remarks Adom-Otchere made because he considered the Metro TV presenter as a little brother, KKD recalled an instance where he did his “small brother” a favour that benefited a concubine.



He said: “I used to organize programmes at Movenpick. Do you remember that the day you expressed interest in coming, I reserved seats for you and your concubine even though the place was fully packed?



“So, don’t do that. Maybe the lady wasn’t your concubine but she was all over the place; you should have told her you’re a married man so she should stop the flirty gestures in public. Some of these ladies may be with you because they’re poor. Your wife is my little sister; that’s my ex, Nana Yaa’s friend, so I know her very well.”



Sounding proverbial, KKD, on the show monitored by GhanaWeb, advised Adom-Otchere to not allow himself to be used by politicians, stressing that they will eventually dump him.



“He (Adom-Otchere) is not part of the elders, but a child who is deployed by elders to abuse other elders should remember that it is because of the prominent person’s cloth that the dog barks when he approaches.



“But when the dog is restrained and the prominent person sits with the elders to chat, the dog is returned to the cage. Advise yourself. Do not insult a person who is your elder. I love you too much,” he stressed.



Background



On GTV’s Breakfast show, KKD did not mince words when he fumed over why certain people in government and their businesses keep making money from Ghana's loans in the name of financial advisory.



He mentioned that the finance minister’s company benefit from the predicaments of the country citing an advisory role the said company plays in Ghana’s request for loans as the basis for his submission. He also expressed disgust over what he described as acts of thievery by some people in government.



“Because you were stealing from the people so those children whose parents were not stealing from the people will be suffering, and your foolish children will come and tell those children, 'your father didn't create wealth.' No, their father did not steal money," KKD fumed with rage.





Paul Adom-Otchere



Adom-Otchere’s comment



According to the Good Evening Ghana host, it was unfair for people to continue to accuse the minister of profiteering from the legitimate business that a company he founded – but has since left – is doing with successive governments.



Adom-Otchere whiles delivering a historical analysis of Ghana’s Eurobond journey explained how Databank – a company co-founded by Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta – and other local investment outfits were legally picked to work on these transactions.



He cited the case of renowned investment banker Togbe Afede and his company, Strategic Africa Securities, SAS, in driving home the point that Ofori-Atta and Databank were involved in legitimate business for which the Ministry of Finance and Bank of Ghana had given them required legal clearance.



“If tomorrow, Togbe Afede becomes Minister of Finance, should we say, you have become Minister of Finance, therefore, SAS can no longer advise the government on Eurobond borrowing and close down the company?



“But that is the reality that we take from the narrative of broadcast legend, Kwesi Kyei Darkwah,” Adom-Otchere noted.



