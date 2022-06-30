Marriages of 2 Nollywood actresses crash in one week

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

There has been an increasing number of failed marriages happening in the Nollywood industry.



On Tuesday, June 28, 2022, actress Chacha Eke announced the end of her marriage to Austin Faani on social media.



She noted in a post that she is done with her marriage and that she wants to leave whiles alive.



Chacha and Austin have been married for 9 years and share four children.



She wrote: "NOW ALIVE OR LEAVE AS A CORPSE. Many have died pretending all is well whilst wishing, hoping and praying for a better tomorrow. I don't want to "die" or go inexplicably "missing". I sincerely and publicly apologize for living a lie these past years. True to random speculations, there has been trouble in my "perceived paradise". For the 2nd time in 2years, I am here again on social media boldly declaring that I am done with my marriage. My long overdue/relentless stance on this is of course no news to Austin Faani, the doctors and my parents. If push comes to shove & suddenly I am incommunicado; my lawyers, the welfare department and the Nigerian police force have my testimonials in recorded video clips/statements set for public release on all social media apps and national newspapers."



A few days later, JJC Skillz on Thursday, June 30, 2022, also took to his Instagram page to announce that he and actress Funke Akindele are separated.



He said the actress asked him to leave the house 3 months ago and they have not been able to settle their marital issues, the reason for the separation.



JJC noted that although he has tried to resolve the issue, he and Funke are currently pursuing separate lives.



Funke Akindele and JJC have been married for over five years and have two children together.



His post reads: "Dear Friends and family I need to let you know that Funke and I have separated. While it lasted we shared a lot of things together and have created 2 beautiful children. The last two years have been extremely difficult for us. I know I have tried my best to fix things but I believe it is beyond repair now. 3 months ago and at Funke insistence I moved out of the house and apart from AMVCA have not been able to get Funke to sit down in an amicable manner to discuss the future of our relationship. I'm making this announcement so that the public is clear that we both are pursuing separate lives. We still have issues that need to be addressed such as the custody and wellbeing of our children which is paramount as well as business interests which need to be disentangled but I have no doubt that these will be resolved one way or the other. Mr Abdul Bello"



Several fans and friends have taken to social media to express their shock at the end to their marriage.