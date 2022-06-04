Marriages among Ghanaians abroad mostly fail because of money, not infidelity - Woman explains

Entertainment of Saturday, 4 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

US-based Ghanaian, Akua Asantewaa Koramoah, has disclosed that the cause of divorce among Ghanaians abroad is financial issues and not infidelity.



In an interview on Daily Hustle Worldwide, Mrs Koramoah stated that when the men file for their wives to join them abroad, they tell them lies and prevent them from getting close to Ghanaians.



“Because they filed for their wives, they expect the women to give their wages to them and beg. If they disagree on where the money should go, it causes many issues.



"If your husband tells you not to mingle with other Ghanaians, he wants to cheat you. He doesn’t want you to learn how things work abroad,” she said.



Speaking on joint bank accounts among couples, Mrs Koramoah revealed that for husbands or wives who file for their partners, it is compulsory to set up a joint bank account.



“The joint account causes a lot of issues. The bank statement comes, and you’ve paid for items you have never seen. That is what causes many divorces, not infidelity.”



“African women understand that men cheat, and they will always cheat. They are not transparent with money, and when the women find out, it ends up in divorce,” she told DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa.