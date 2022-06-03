Marriage should be subject to a five-year renewal - Prophet Kumchacha

Entertainment of Friday, 3 June 2022

Controversial Ghanaian preacher, Prophet Nicholas Osei, popularly known as Kumchacha, has said that he wishes that all marriages would be subject to renewal every five years.



Speaking on Onua TV’s ‘Bribri Gye Gye Wo’ show, Kumchacha stated that if he could, he would pray to God for marriages to be contractual.



“If I had the opportunity, I would plead with God to make marriage contractual. It should be limited to a five-year term subject to renewal.”



This statement comes after urging individuals to avoid getting divorced because it will take many souls to hell.



Quoting Malachi 2:16 to support his claim earlier this year, Kumchacha said: “Those who will go to hell will be more than the thieves in Katanmanto. Do you know what is in Malachi 2:16, do you know what is there?



“God says he hates divorce, I hate it. God hates liars, gossips, backbiting, greed, and hates every sin,” he said in an interview with Okay FM.