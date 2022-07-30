Marriage is to be enjoyed, not endured - Relationship coach

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 July 2022

Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Relationship coach and IT consultant, Rev. Dr. Nana Yaa Owusu Prempeh, says marriage is supposed to be enjoyed and not endured.



According to her, couples must strike a balance between their marriage life and prayer in order to enjoy their marriage.



“But it doesn’t mean you should become prayer warriors in your marriage. You must enjoy the marriage. A marriage must be enjoyed, not endured. If you’re enduring your marriage, watch your lifestyle. Marriage must be enjoyed,” she said on Friday, July 29.



Speaking on GTV’s breakfast show, the relationship coach, however, advised couples to be prayerful and live a life that will put smiles on their partner’s face.



“Well, our parents didn’t know what social media was, but I believe that there were a lot of prayers. You know, the prayer part has departed today. When people are getting married they don’t see the need to pray.



"But let me tell you why. If anybody or any witch or any evil spirit wants to break your marriage, it doesn’t have to be on social media, they will break it. They will break it whether it’s a secret or not. So, prayer is key. In every relationship, there must be prayer.



"You must set aside the time that you and your partner pray. You hold hands, you pray. You believe in God, you stand in the blood of Jesus. You claim your relationship,” she stated.



“Marriage must be enjoyed. Put smiles on your partner’s face. If your partner gets scared if she hears your voice because you are scaring her. Let’s be happy in the world,“ she added.