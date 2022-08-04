Marriage is sweet - Tracey Boakye confesses

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 August 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After a few days of Tracey Boakye's massive wedding, which was the talk of town, the actress has come out to say marriage is indeed a sweet thing.



In a post that was shared on her Instagram, she wrote, “But marriage is sweet paaaa oooo…[with four star eye emojis].”



This comes after the actress shared a video of herself kissing her husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, before heading to church for their thanksgiving service, Sunday.



Wearing a beautifully sewn white dress she matched with her husband's white kaftan, Tracey gave social media users a look into her happy life days after her marriage.



The post she shared was captioned, “Day 4: We’re Ready for church. Thanksgiving service. Mr and Mrs Badu Ntiamoah.”



Tracey and Frank Badu Ntiamoah got married on July 28, 2022, in a beautiful and very elegant ceremony many Ghanaians have tagged ‘stunning'.



Her marriage ceremony was held in the Ashanti Regional capital of Kumasi.



In some videos shared by comedienne, Afia Schwarzenegger and some celebrities who attended the wedding of Tracey and her newly wedded husband, Frank Badu Ntiamoah, it was all joy and laughter.



Afia Schwarzenegger, Piesie Esther, and other celebrities have shared some scenes from the actress's wedding ceremony.







Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:







