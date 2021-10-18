Marriage is stressful – Frederick Asamoah

LifeStyle of Monday, 18 October 2021

Source: myxyzonline.com

Private legal practitioner Frederick Asamoah has disclosed that marriage is stressful.



According to the lawyer, there’s so much stress in marriage compared to being single.



“When you’re not married, some stress doesn’t come to you, when you travel, you travel freely, but when you marry about 6 o’clock they will call you and tell you Nana when you’re coming buy milk, Milo and bread, it’s finished at home so buy, maybe too you don’t have money, it’s stress. This stress marriage has brought and it will continue every day, every week,” he said.



Speaking in an interview “On My Lawyer My Counselor” show hosted by Daakyehene Ofosu Agyeman on “TVXYZ” Mr Asamoah said another definition of marriage is management of stress.



He further said people must understand marriage is not all about going out and having sexual intercourse.



“People must understand marriage it’s not all about going out, eating fried rice, or sex. It’s principles and there are things you must understand else you can't,” he added



