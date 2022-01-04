'Marriage is not in my dictionary' – Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky

Entertainment of Tuesday, 4 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has come out to spill a new interesting fact as he walks into the new year.



The social media star took to his Instagram page to attack his fans and followers warning them not to ask him about marriage or relationships.



He shared that in the new year nobody should ask him when he is getting married as he is not ready for that phase of his life.



He shared that he is so interested in chilling with billionaires, and prostitution is still in his blood.



The internet sensation added that marriage is not in his dictionary, and those interested in such a union can get married as he does not have a problem.



See post below:



