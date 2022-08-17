Marriage is for people who are committed – Relationship Coach insists

LifeStyle of Wednesday, 17 August 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Relationship Consultant and Family Advocate, Kelly Daniels, has asserted that marriage is for someone who is ready to put in the work to make it successful.



He disagreed with assumptions about marriage not being for everyone, noting that it is for people willing to put in the work.



Speaking to Nana Yaw Odame on e.tv Ghana’s ‘Men’s Lounge Show’, he said, “It’s not compulsory but it is available to those who are not ready to work it out. But people who decide not to go into it are those who choose not to access the possibilities.”



According to him, anyone at any stage in their life can decide to get married.



Answering whether or not marriage completes a man, he stated that marriage, put in the right perspective is an added advantage to what a man can become.



“Marriage is not an end to a means but marriage is the means to an end. So, when a man is fulfilled in life, it is when his purpose in life is defined and achieved but marriage can lubricate that achievement or attainment so marriage is not what a man should look up to say he’s arrived,” he explained.



The relationship expert advised men and women to know themselves as marriage does not define you but, “you as an individual defines marriage based on the maturity that has evolved from you.”



“Don’t go into marriage because you want to be happy or want someone to make you happy but rather, take your happiness into it and make the best out of your marriage based on the level of maturity you have attained to make your marriage beautiful,” he opined.