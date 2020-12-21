Entertainment of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: My News GH

Marriage is enslavement and I’ll never get into it - Mzbel

Ghanaian Songstress, Mzbel

Songstress, Mzbel, originally known as Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah, says she will never marry because marriage to her is slavery



According to her, she does not want to be enslaved hence her decision to be a single mother rather than a married woman.



The singer cum businesswoman made this known when she spoke in an interview with Delay.



Mzbel said, “I don’t want to ever get married, I will never get married, and I just don’t want to be a slave for any man”.



Adding that “I want to be free and do things at my will. The reason is simple, my job comes with a lot of issues and even in relationships, it is difficult to get the man to understand how much more marriage.



I just don’t want anybody asking me who texted me, who called me, why are you wearing this, why are people saying this about me and all that”.





