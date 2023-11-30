'Marriage is beautiful, just ignore bad ones’ – Iyanya counsels

Entertainment of Thursday, 30 November 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Renowned singer Iyanya, born Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, shared his perspective on marriage, emphasizing its inherent beauty despite the prevalent trend of divorces in the entertainment industry.



Speaking on a recent podcast, the 'Kukere' crooner encouraged Nigerians to look beyond instances of "bad marriages" and not let them overshadow the true essence of marriage.



Iyanya expressed, "Marriage is beautiful. We have to learn to ignore bad marriages and not allow them to shape our expectations of marriage. Don't let a negative marital experience convince you that a good marriage is unattainable. If you find someone who loves you and is willing to make sacrifices, marriage can be truly beautiful."



He went on to highlight that he personally knows happily married individuals who, despite facing challenges, protect and cherish their relationships. In his view, some of the happiest couples are not active on social media, choosing to keep their valuable moments private and away from public scrutiny.



Iyanya also touched upon the role of social media in relationships, stating, "Social media is two words: social and media. Is your marriage social? If your intention is to entertain people with your marital life, you might find it challenging to resolve issues privately when they arise." His perspective underscores the importance of safeguarding the intimacy of a marriage and not succumbing to external pressures or expectations, especially those propagated on social media platforms.