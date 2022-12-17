Marriage is a difficult and painful journey – Counsellor

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 December 2022

Renowned Counsellor, Kwaku Adumatta has asserted that marriage unlike what people see and think is a very difficult and painful journey.



According to him, the ceremony is beautiful, but the journey itself is a lot and “you might not even know what you’re getting yourself into until after a while.”



In an interview with Rev. Nyansa Boakwa on Happy 98.9FM’s ‘Nsem Pii’ show, he said, “But people need to understand the reality that marriage is not on a silver platter, and things don’t always go through for you as soon as you get married. No one gets married to their enemy, they marry the ones they love but people get married and become enemies to those they were once in love with,” he said.



He explained that anyone who doesn’t understand this premise can never have a successful marriage.



“When couples who have been married for as long as 30, 40 or 50 years are asked how they got far in their marriage, the few things they will tell you are it was through patience, friendship etc. They will never tell you the dark, rough and bad sides they faced to get to where they are now. They know if they didn’t go through that phase and if they didn’t understand themselves, they wouldn’t still be together,” he stated.



He mentioned that people who have gone that far only get there as a result of all the challenges they went through but were able to overcome.



“So, know that, there is no marriage that doesn’t come with challenges. They all do but it all depends on how the couples handle it and get past it,” he said.



