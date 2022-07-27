‘Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person’ – Mahama raps Lordina on 30th marriage anniversary

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Former President John Dramani Mahama has expressed his profound love for his wife, Lordina Mahama.



In a post shared on Facebook on Wednesday, the former president described being married to Lordina Mahama as a blessing and called the former first lady his life-partner.



“Marriage is a blessing when it is with the right person. In my wife, Lordina, I have found a life-partner with whom I have shared every step of life’s journey this past 30 years and more,” the post shared by Mahama read.



To mark their 30th wedding anniversary, the former first family inaugurated a maternity and children’s ward built and equipped by the Lordina Mahama Foundation at a hospital in Mahama’s hometown, the Bole Hospital.



Speaking at the commissioning of the facility, Mahama bemoaned the failure of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government to complete health facilities started by his government.



He said that Akufo-Addo starting new projects without completing the health facilities previously started is a waste of a country’s scarce resources.



Mahama, therefore, urged his successor to ensure that he completes all the health sector projects he (Mahama) started before he starts new ones, myjoyonline.com reports.



“One of the heart-breaking developments for me as a politician has been the number of health facilities commenced by previous administrations that have been abandoned.



“I use this occasion to encourage the government and the President to stop this waste of our taxpayers’ money and take urgent steps to complete these hospitals,” he said.



