Marriage has made me mature - Wisa Greid

Entertainment of Sunday, 13 February 2022

Source: www.etvghana.com

Ghanaian hiplife musician, Eugene Ashie popularly known as Wisa Greid, who recently got married to Ghanaian Canada based musician Bellatee, has asserted that being married has more responsible.



According to him, being married has not been easy, therefore he is already learning a lot.



Talking to Doctar Cann on Happy 98.9FM’s Ayekoo After Drive Show, Wisa said, “It’s not easy, it’s very difficult but if the love you both have for each other is strong then you’ll have to compromise and consider a lot of things to sustain the marriage”.



Wisa shared that, being married has made him matured to the extent that he now sees things in a different way.



“I’ve come to realize that, you both have to understand each other and know that you’re coming from different backgrounds else the marriage will not succeed”.



He believes couples always need to have an understanding of themselves and everything in their relationship in order to make it successful, adding “that is what me and my wife are doing”.



“You won’t always find your partner doing something you don’t like because you’re both different so, you need a lot of patience and understanding to get through it” he said.