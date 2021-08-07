Marriage doesn't make you decent, you're a pimp - Efia Odo fires Victoria Lebene

Entertainment of Saturday, 7 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Socialite and convener of #FixTheCountry, Efia Odo has descended into an arena of war with actress Victoria Lebene for a cryptic post by the actress which Efia Odo thinks is targeted at her.



The socialite is currently beefing with Victoria Lebene about a purported comment by the actress about #FixTheCountry conveners fixing their rotting attitude which Efia Odo believes is directed at her.



Odo says Lebene should not think her sins have been covered because she is married as she is a pimp whose 'whoreness' has not been deleted because of marriage.



She wrote, “Don’t say fix and not fix yourself! Change starts with us, the youths. The old folks will leave, and when we hold the fort, we will account for everything we do! COURSE- Means the Direction, Route, Way, the journey! read, and research things before your comment. THANKS!



“Lol, you’re married now so you think you’re decent? Lmaooo, you forgot when you tried to “hook” me up, and I told you I don’t do hookups? Talking bout he will give me $2k. Bitch you was selling pussy and tried to make me sell mine, but now you’re married, so you’re decent.”







