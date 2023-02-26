Marriage doesn't cure fornication, it only changes the name to adultery – Kobi Rana

Entertainment of Sunday, 26 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Actor and movie producer, Kobi Rana has asked persons putting pressure on him to get married to back off.



According to the popular actor, there are some people forcing him to get married because they see him to be a “bad boy” who will change after marriage.



But in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb, he asked such people to take a rest as marriage cannot be a panacea for philandering.



“Those forcing me to marry because you believe I'm a bad boy. Marriage is not the cure for fornication. It only changes the name to adultery. Rest,” the actor wrote.



At 37, Kobi Rana has produced and starred in several movies and is also known for his music career which produced the hit song "Fly."







