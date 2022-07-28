Marriage does not change people – Life Coach

LifeStyle of Thursday, 28 July 2022

Source: etvghana.com

Certified Professional Life Coach, Rev. Maria, has asserted that getting married does not change the characters of individuals.



Per her observation, a lot of people get married to others looking forward to them changing a particular behavior, but according to her, that does not happen.



Speaking to Mercy Bee the Ekumfi Princess on etv Ghana’s ‘Girl Vibes show’, she said, “Getting married does not change people but it rather reveals the true character of whoever you married. As a matter of fact, you get double of whatever behaviour you enjoyed when you were dating whether positive or negative.”



She emphasised that when dating someone and everything is all perfect and all smiles, be aware that although that won’t change when you get married, the reality you will be facing might cause you to see some changes you weren’t expecting.



She highlighted the importance of paying attention to every detail while dating before it gets to marriage.



“So I always tell people not to ignore red flags because I’ve come to realise that a lot of people ignore it. Some people think they will be able to manage some red flags but the truth is you can’t,” she added.



The woman of God disclosed that this is why she believes it is always important to develop, identify and be good to yourself as a person before entering into any relationship.



She noted that doing this will help you as an individual and get you well prepared before getting married.



“But unfortunately, a lot of ladies don’t have this knowledge. Marriage is a blessing and God blesses what we already have so when someone gets married it’s a blessing to the couple. That is why the Bible says he who finds a wife has found a good thing and obtains favour from the Lord,” she added.