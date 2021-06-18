Marriage blessed and changed me – Patapaa

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: 3news.com

Patapaa, who married his German girlfriend earlier this year, says marriage is the best thing to happen to him. He explained that it has changed him and made his life better.



Speaking with Giovani Caleb on 3fm Drive, Patapaa revealed that marriage is both an honour and an out-of-coverage-area sentence. He also said marriage has exposed him to a lot of things, including discipline. He used to keep bad company and late nights before his spousal tie with Liha Miller. But now, he goes home early and does everything to please his wife.



He said, “ You have to make the woman who has chosen to live with happy. So there are certain things you can do as a bachelor. But once you marry, nobody will tell you to change. You will change on your own. It is a spiritual thing. Even the Bible says that the man and woman would become one. And that is what brings blessings.”



Patapaa said his marriage also influenced his decision to rebrand to Kwabena Gyan. He explained that when you take a break after working hard, it is only customary that you rebrand as you announced your comeback. He cited Shatta Wale’s rebrand from Bandana after returning from his musical hiatus.



Patapaa dropped a single, Sika Wo Borlar So, from his much anticipated highlife Album. He said he hopes to bring back highlife with his song featuring Wendy Shay. To honour the pioneers of Ghanaian highlife music.