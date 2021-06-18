Market Ghana's theatrical works abroad – Okraku-Mantey urges govt

Entertainment of Friday, 18 June 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

•Okraku-Mantey has said theatre must be made an exportable commodity



•He believes such a move can rake income for the country



•He made these statement when he was being vetted by Parliament’s Appointments Committee



Deputy Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku-Mantey, has underscored the need to export domestic theatrical works.



Appearing before Parliament’s Appointments Committee, he stated that Ghana stands the chance of earning income if playwrights are supported and marketed abroad.



“Years ago, we were here when Charterhouse brought Umoja to Ghana. We all went, appealed and Umoja had to come back for a second time. As they come, they are making foreign exchange, they are taking money away.”



“So if we are able to get a market for Uncle Ebo and co across the world and they decide to tour, by the time they are back we have some foreign exchange for the country,” Mr. Okraku-Matey said.



The former interim President of the Creative Arts Council said that there was a point in time when many people in the industry assumed theatre was not a marketable venture.



However, the rise and popularity of Ebo Whyte plays has been an eye-opener for industry persons, Mr. Okraku-Mantey.



“Uncle Ebo has shown us the way and so we know we can sell theatre. Now we have other young men who are competing with Uncle Ebo.”