Mark Okraku-Mantey ‘a very bad spot’, threat to Ghana’s creative arts – Rapper Tic

Entertainment of Saturday, 8 October 2022

Source: classfmonline.com

Formerly known as Tic Tac, now simply Tic, the Ghanaian rap celebrity known for hits like ‘Kangaroo’ and ‘Philomena’ has called the Deputy Minister for Tourism, Culture and Creative Arts, Mark Okraku-Mantey, “a very bad spot.”



Without explanation and stated reasons, Tic said this on his Facebook timeline today, Friday, 7 October 2022.



“The man called 'Mark Okraku-Mantey', a very bad spot in our Ghanaian entertainment space, now occupying the Deputy Minister’s seat for the creatives, makes it even worse for our motherland [Ghana Flag emoji] #Wayo,” the rapper and entreprenuer wrote.



