Music of Friday, 3 June 2022

Francis Amissah, Contributor

Mark Asari’s pristine vocals shine on new XVR BLCK-produced single ‘U-Turn’

Mark Asari’s pristine vocals shine on new XVR BLCK-produced single ‘U-Turn’.

Having already featured on Sian Anderson’s BBC Radio 1Xtra show, ‘U-Turn’ finally gets its due release in time for the Summer. The new track infuses a heavy Afro Dancehall drum pattern along with smooth guitar strings, perfectly complimenting Mark Asari’s equally smooth R&B vocals.

The song was written by Asari and cleverly describes the complete 180-degree turn - a new special choice he made for his life: "U-Turn, you turned my life around, it was upside down, you turned it all around," Mark belts. Likewise, the song is written in a way to be consumed either spiritually or romantically.

‘U-Turn’ is the UK R&B singer’s first outing since last year's Amapiano single ‘Wings’ and is teamed with a performance video directed by London-based director, Shot By Soso. The visual features producer, XVR BLCK on the MPC and London guitarist, Jemil Major, whose genius guitar skills are a thing on the actual record.

‘U-Turn’ was specially crafted by Hackney-based producer, XVR BLCK (Xavier Black), a well-known producer in the UK’s R&B scene and stars; Ghetts, Cherri V, JayBay, Taliwhoah and many more, thanks to a finesse inspired by the likes of Timbaland, Dallas Austin, Ryan Leslie and Kaytranada.

