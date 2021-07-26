Mark Anim Yirenkyi hailed on Twitter after making Bulldog shed tears

Entertainment of Monday, 26 July 2021

After piercing through what many have described as the ‘rocky’ heart of Bulldog, veteran gospel musician, Mark Anim Yirenkyi has been praised for doing the unprecedented.



Although his performance touched everyone present during the United Showbiz program held on Saturday, July 24, 2021, social media users were astounded when tears were spotted rolling down the cheeks of Bulldog in particular.



To them, touching Bulldog’s soft spot is a major achievement that needs to be hailed.



This is because the artiste manager and entertainment critic has been perceived by many as a ‘hard nut to crack'.



Perhaps it is as a result of his ‘giant looking' stature coupled with his intimidating composure and fearless comments during discussions.



Not forgetting the fact that he has been arrested severally for engaging in series of public scandals and physical fights.



The most recent of all his arrests was when he was grabbed by the BNI for allegedly threatening President Akufo-Addo on live TV sometime in January 2021.



He was said to have stated during UTV’s United Showbiz that President Akufo-Addo will not complete his second term if he does not pay the locked-up funds of Menzgold customers.



But surprised about how such a ‘tough personality' could be made to shed tears just by listening to music, some individuals have expressed their views on Twitter.



See how bulldog was in tears. The gospel music must carry message not riddim. God bless the eye opening Mark Anim Yirenkyi is putting across tonight #UnitedShowbiz — Guyguy TV (@guyguy_tv) July 24, 2021

Only Adventist gospel legend Mark Anim Yirenkyi will let Bull Dog cry on live television.????#UnitedShowbiz https://t.co/pde6A4udZw pic.twitter.com/8tO63y3Sll — ZEAL AFRICA (@zeal_africa) July 25, 2021

Mark Anim Yirenkyi is a gospel Gem. He got me to read my Bible this morning ####UnitedShowbiz #markanimyirenkyi #adventistgospelmusic — kwaku anyimadu (@kanyimadu) July 25, 2021

A good song will always stand the test of time,Mark Anim Yirenkyi is definitely the definition of a classic artist,his music speaks for him,man is a legend,God bless him. — Araba Amoah (@ArabaAmoah3) July 24, 2021

Real definition of Gospel Music



Mark Anim Yirenkyi pic.twitter.com/rL9FqyjLsb — Supa Yaw Gideon (@yaw_supa) July 25, 2021

When the music touches the soul... Bullgod wept ????



That's great Mark Anim Yirenkyi music.????????@RAMZYTV1#RAMZYTV pic.twitter.com/PaSTz7d3E5 — RAMZY-TV (@RAMZYTV1) July 25, 2021

Mark Anim Yirenkyi, one of de very few powerful gospel musicians ever to walk on this motherland

#UnitedShowbiz pic.twitter.com/bMxCm5F4A4 — England (@Mr_Binghi_8) July 25, 2021