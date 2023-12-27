‘Marijuana messed me up’ – Daniel Duncan Williams as he announces return from rehab

Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

Daniel, the popular son of Arch-bishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has explained reasons for his hibernation for the past six months.



He made this statement while disclosing that he had just returned from rehab, after marijuana almost destroyed his life.



Dee wills’, as he is popularly called, expressed that he suffered the rippling effects of marijuana addiction that almost completely ruined his sanity and mental state.



“The reason you haven’t been seeing me for the past six months is because I have been working on myself and I sent myself to rehab. Six months ago, I realized that I have a problem. I realized that I wasn’t thinking or processing well and my mind was just absolutely messed up due to marijuana,” he established.



Announcing his return on social media, Daniel, the last son of the Action Chapel founder said although the journey has been a tough one, it has been worth it.



“Going through the process is being a rough road but I managed. I went to my dad’s rehab, compassion, in Prampram Ghana. It wasn’t the easiest thing but thank God, I’ve got my mind back. So, I want to promise you my family that this new road I’ve taken is my new lifestyle and I am going to stick with it. Dee Wills, Daniel Duncan Williams is back. Thank you,” he added.



Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International ministry, Nicholas Duncan-Williams, has advised Christians to exercise caution in their words when it comes to other people's children, particularly if they themselves are parents.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams emphasized that despite the best efforts of parents in raising their children, there might be aspects that don't align perfectly, often due to external influences or, as he put it, "the interference of the enemy."



He stressed that such imperfections do not reflect on the parents' mistakes but, rather, on their successes in nurturing their children.



Daniel Duncan Williams’ struggles



Dee Wills has been involved in a series of controversies, particularly with his much-publicized social media meltdown which occurred on Twitter and Snapchat.



In past instances on social media, Daniel accused his father of being a demon because he had paid the Police to arrest him after he threatened to leave their home.



He also shared nude videos of himself engaging in sexual acts with women, among others.



In early June, Daniel, among other allegations, said his father was not in support of his rap career and had therefore cut him off.



He also said the nude videos were his way of staying true to himself and connecting with his fans.



U-turn



After the several scandals, Daniel rendered a public apology to his father.



He had since been spotted severally preaching to his peers on social media, asking them to abstain from drugs and other vices.



Bipolar



In a statement issued on June 9, 2020, in reaction to multiple viral video posts by Daniel Duncan-Williams, his family said their son has been battling with bipolar for the past six years.



According to the statement, the failure to continue his prescribed medication causes him to relapse which results in his obscene social media posts.



The Archbishop released a statement through his spokesperson, Bishop Ebenezer Obodai, saying while the family acknowledges that “the obscenities are abhorrent” people must “understand that he (Daniel) has a serious illness”.



He revealed his son was suffering from acute bipolar disorder and subsequently sent the police to check on Daniel during the “meltdown”.



The family urged Ghanaians and people to support them in prayers whiles they continue to seek medical help for him.



“The Archbishop said, “This is a test of his faith. I acknowledge the situation my son is in, and I still love him…please pray for us…. Love covers a multitude of sins. 1 Peter 4:8.”



