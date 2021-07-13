Many will mock and ridicule you, but stand strong - Ama Abebrese to Moesha

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

• Moesha attempted suicide but was rescued by some strangers



• According to her, being born-again isn't easy



• Several Ghanaian celebrities have sent well-wishing messages to the actress



Actress Ama K Abebrese has sent words of encouragement to her colleague, Moesha Budoung who attempted suicide, according to reports.



Moesha was rescued by some strangers when she attempted to take her life by jumping from an uncompleted storey building. According to her, she has undergone a life-changing experience. Her statement comes after she rededicated her life to Christ Jesus.



She intimated that: “When you give your life to Christ, it is not as easy as you think. I thought giving my life to Christ was about reading the Bible, that’s not it. Because of the sins we’ve done in the past and the people that we’ve been with.”



Following her failed suicide, she was spotted in a video expressing gratitude to some persons who came to her rescue when she tried killing herself. “Thank you all for trying to save me from trying to kill myself. I stood here (pointing to the spot) and wanted to kill myself. I wanted to jump off the building and these guys saved me."



On the back of the latest development, a host of celebrities have sent words of encouragement to the actress. In a post sighted by GhanaWeb, Ama K Abebrese admonished the born-again actress to stand fast in the Lord.



She wrote: “Mauricia Babiinoti Boduong, Many will not understand you, many will mock and ridicule you; but may you stand strong in God and may your testimony continue to inspire.



"I pray for well-being, peace of mind and happiness for you.

Just remember, even though some are laughing, there are some who are also listening to your testimony and are turning towards Christ and changing from their old ways."



Adding: “I pray that God continues to strengthen and guide you.

“Not that I have already attained, or am already perfected; but I press on, that I may lay hold of that for which Christ Jesus has also laid hold of me~Philippians 3:12."



