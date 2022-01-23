Many people on Instagram need their brain checked - Bobrisky

Entertainment of Sunday, 23 January 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky, has expressed displeasure with the constant inflow of abusive comments on her social media page.



In an Instagram post, she stated that not all patients in psychiatric hospitals are mentally ill.



According to her, there are many mentally ill people on social media platforms who need to get their heads checked.



She added that many people are filled with a lot of negativity but that they should not air their frustrations in life on her page.



“To start with, I don’t know you … I understand many of you, ur life is full of hate, poverty and many more …But take your frustrations out of my page.



“Did anyone force you to follow my account? I feel personally, if you don’t like any of my posts, you can skip it or unfollow and go away …” she wrote.