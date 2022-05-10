Many people in Ghana have sex just to release stress - Therapist

LifeStyle of Tuesday, 10 May 2022

Why Ghanaians have sex



Therapist says having sex every day is not normal



Report shows that having sex every day isn't achievable



Sexual Health Specialist, Dr. Richard Eghan, has stated that most people in Ghana indulge in sexual intercourse just to release stress due to their tall list of challenges.



According to the Global Health Scientist, such persons resort to sex just to get their minds off matters affecting their lives.



“Ghana the challenges, I think the challenges, many people gain relief from sex. Many people will like to do those things just to keep them going,” said Dr Eghan in an interview on GTV Breakfast Show.



He also debunked the claim that having sex every day is achievable, he explained that it is not normal for a man and woman to have sex every single day as proven by an American report.



“So they find out that 7% of Americans are having sex only once or twice a week. And they find out 10% did not have sex at all and then 19% had twice or thrice per month that was good enough evidence actually 16% actually had about three times a week. Now on the average, sex therapists, according to them, would simply say about twice or three times a week is good enough and anything beyond that, is just too much,” he posited.



Dr Eghan was of the notion that persons who indulge in regular sex do so as a form of competition. "When it comes to sex, many people think they have to just prove that they can do much better than others. Competition kind of."