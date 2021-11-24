Many people are worth nothing without school certificates – Osebo

Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 November 2021
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Popular Ghanaian fashionista, Richard Brown, popularly known as ‘Osebo the Zaraman’ has opined that a school certificate is the only thing most individuals can boast of.
Osebo said it is the case that most people fail to explore their God-given talents and purpose and thereby limit themselves to what many people refer to as ‘book-knowledge.’
Tackling the high rate of unemployment in the country, the popular boutique owner said success is not only limited to formal education.
“Money does not know a sick patient, a PHD holder or even. For those who have been to school and has acquired a certificate, when you take their certificates from them, they are left with nothing. When you take their degrees from them, you have taken away their knowledge or mind. But when God created you, he gave you a brain, he gave you wisdom to be able to make it in life. If ever someone will help you in this life, it means that God has touched that particular person’s heart,” he stated in an interview with Accra FM’s Nana Romeo.
He also said it is totally wrong for Christians to sit in church, fold their arms and wait for ‘manner to drop from heaven’.
“Go and work with your hands. You wake up from Monday to Sunday and all you do is sit in church waiting for a miracle. You listen to prophecies and pastors are deceiving you that next year by this time, God will bless you with a Range Rover. Are Range Rovers acquired in churches? Work so that God will bless the work of your hands,” he added.