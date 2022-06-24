Many pastors, prayer warriors suffer from mental disorders but cover it with the Bible - Mental health specialist

LifeStyle of Friday, 24 June 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Mental health nurse and addiction professional Mabel Kabutey has revealed that many prayer warriors suffer from a religious delusion, but they cover it up with Christianity which makes it difficult for non-professionals to detest.



In an exclusive on SVTV Africa, Mabel mentioned that it is difficult for people to notice such mental disorders because they hide behind prayers and the Bible. However, they may be suffering from religious delusion.



“They quote scriptures and can pray all night. Some think everything is after them. They see a cat or bird and think it is a monitoring spirit. I know someone who believes they are the lion from the Tribe of Judah.”



“We must understand that some pastors and prayer warriors suffer from such disorders because the contexts and how they direct people are unusual. However, you cannot tell because they cover it up with the bible,” she explained.



Moreover, Mrs Kabutey addressed the stigma attached to mental illness. She encouraged that mental health patients must be cared for equally because they are no different from other people.



“Many patients relapse because there is no social support, and some also believe it is witchcraft. I have a patient who is on medication and working as well. It is long-term management just like diabetes or hypertension,” Mabel added.