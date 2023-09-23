Many celebrities have been bought so they can’t talk – Kwaw Kese on #OccupyJulorbiHouse

Entertainment of Saturday, 23 September 2023

Ghanaian hiplife artiste and rapper, Emmanuel Kofi Botchway widely known as Kwaw Kese has said that celebrities who are mute on the #OccupyJulorbiHouse protest have been bought by the government.



He noted that most of the celebrities who are quiet on the protest have endorsed the Akufo-Addo-led government which has made it dicey for them to voice out their concerns in support of the OccupyJulorbiHouse demonstration.



His comment comes in response to concerns that some celebrities have not added their voice to the protest on social media nor joined the protest.



Speaking in an interview with JoyNews which GhanaWeb monitored on Saturday, September 23, 2023, Kwaw Kese disclosed that he is not perturbed by celebrities who are not adding their voice to the protest but will continue to hold the government accountable.



“Many of my colleagues have been bought. Many of the artistes who are not voicing out are politically motivated, they’ve been bought so they can't say anything, it happens. We know most of them have been endorsed. They have endorsed the government in a way that when things are going wrong, they can't voice out,” he said.



The controversial musician added that he and his colleagues who are supporting the OccupyJulorbiHouse protest have not endorsed anyone and hence will continue to voice out their grievances to the government.



“We have not endorsed anybody, we want a better Ghana so that’s why we are here. We don’t care who is voicing out and who is not. At the end of the day, Ghana and the world will see that things are not going right that’s why we are out here,” said Kwaw Kese.







