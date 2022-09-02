Manifest publishes 'Madina To The Universe' tour dates

Entertainment of Friday, 2 September 2022
Source: classfmonline.com
Ghanaian rap star Manifest (styled as M.anifest) has published dates for his ‘Madina to the Universe Tour’.
The tour is in commemoration of his latest album titled ‘Madina to the Universe (MTTU)’ released in the year 2021.
Below are the dates for the ‘MTTU Tour’:
Tuesday, September 4, 2022: London, United Kingdom.
Sunday, September 9, 2022: New York City, New York.
Saturday & Sunday, September 10 & 11, 2022: Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Friday, October 14, 2022: Oakland, California.
A collaborator on the MTTU album, making an appearance in London with M.anifest is the renowned record producer M3nsa.
See a home video of his performance of the MTTU track ‘Bob and Weave’
One of the many different versions for the making of Bob n Weave with @manifestive!! Come see the live version if you dey London this weekend! Cop your chickits here https://t.co/6C6M9VAEVA pic.twitter.com/MT4LJmXGcz— M3NSA (@mensamusic) September 1, 2022