Manasseh hails Kojo Antwi’s live performance at Millennium Excellence Award

Source: 3news.com

Investigative Journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni, has hailed Africa’s Music Legend, Kojo Antwi, on his usual artistic live stage performances.



The senior journalist while watching the usual and unrelenting spectacular live performance of the Maestro posted on his Facebook wall that the live performance sounds as though it was a CD being played.



Kojo Antwi has somewhat been touted as the benchmark for live band performances among Ghanaian artistes.



But Manasseh's confession was witnessed in attendance with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, Ministers of State, and other dignitaries.



Kojo Antwi shared the stage on that particular night with award-winning Gambian songstress, Sona Jobarteh.



While enjoying the usual renditions of the Maestro’s all-time hits, Manasseh took to his Facebook and wrote:



“Kojo Antwi performs live, and if you close your eye, you might think the music is being played from a CD”, indicating, even though Kojo was not miming and as such was playing live instruments, it sounded as if Kojo was playing from his studio CD.





