Managers and artistes can have sexual relationships only if it doesn’t affect their work - Adina

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Over the years, the entertainment industry has discussed whether sexual relationships among artistes and their managers are good and healthy for business.



This particular topic has popped up during a discussion on a radio show, where Ghanaian singer, Adina Thembi, was compelled to also share her two cents on it.



Speaking on Takoradi-based Spice FM, Adina has maintained that she sees nothing wrong with it.



Emphasizing her points, the ‘Shoulder’ hitmaker said it is totally okay for an artiste and a manager who are both two adults to build a sexual relationship.



She added, that as long as their professional and personal lives do not conflict, they are good to go.



“There is nothing wrong as long as the artiste is not underage. If she is mature enough and the two of them understand that this is what they are doing and can separate that from their work and make sure they are successful, then that’s fine. If you are a professional and you know this is your job description, knowing that day in and day out this is what you supposed to do for the artiste, the artiste also understands that she is supposed to do music then that’s fine. That is how it should work, so any extra thing is extra. Their (sexual relationships) are all extra-curricular activities,” Adina asserted.



Earlier in September 2019, popular artiste manager, Bullgod stated that one of the key ways to control and handle a female artiste properly, it is to get sexually involved with them.



“If you want to manage a female artiste successfully, you have to be in a relationship. An emotional and sexual relationship with the artiste,” Bullgod said during a discussion on United Showbiz.



ADA/EB