Man reveals how Wizkid paid for his mother’s surgery

Entertainment of Thursday, 25 November 2021

Source: mynigeria.com

A Twitter user David Anthony has expressed appreciation to Wizkid for footing his mother's hospital bills to enable her undergo a successful surgery.





In the post shared on the microblogging platform, the man revealed that Wizkid paid for his mother’s surgery adding that his kind gesture has made his year.





While responding to a man who wished his mother a successful surgery, David Anthony said they are already through with the surgery and it was successful.





His post read: "Omo I can’t keep my cool mehn. This man @wizkid just made my year!! Love you like crazy broo!! Damn, he paid for my mother’s surgery! I dey speechless mann! I felt helpless mann!! That woman is my world. It’s done and was a successful one".





