Man recounts how his penis shrunk after having sex with a strange woman

Source: 3news.com

A young man from the Ashanti Region has narrated how he woke up with a shrunken penis after he had sex with a strange lady.



Collins Atta, who is in his mid-20s said he met the strange lady at a funeral and talked to her concerning his interest in her to be in a relationship.



He said the lady agreed and thus invited her home to get to know each other by spending some quality time together.



Collins said the lady came home and she finally gave up the trophy to him by way of sex but when he penetrated her without a condom the experience was utterly different from all his sexual experiences.



He said he never felt like he was having sex with a woman but rather felt like he had dipped his penis into a cup of cold water.



Collins said this strange nuance made him stop the intercourse with the strange lady without ejaculation but realized three days after that a white puss was dripping from his penis like in the case when one contracts gonorrhea.



He said his manhood started shrinking from its original size that he was incensed to call her numerous times but to no avail.



Collins said he decided to go to where she lived to look for her but when he went to the place she was nowhere to be found. He decided to comb around for her until he met someone who showed him where she lived.



He said when he went to the new place where he had been directed, he found her there and told her his predicament of a shrunken penis but she denied having anything to do with what he is going through.



Collins said this made him call his mother to tell her what was happening to him and she ordered him to come home to see her at the village.



He said before calling his mother, he had visited about 20 pastors and spiritual healers with some saying he can never retrieve his normal size penis again because it had been taken to the marine world.



Collins Atta made this revelation in an interview on the Akoma Mu Nsem program on Akoma FM in the Ashanti Region on Friday, August 13.



He further revealed that the only time he feels any change in his manhood in terms of size is when he visits the toilet to ease himself, which he finds difficult to urinate because of pain.



Collins Atta said he had also visited hospitals but they tell him there is nothing they can do about it. He is still living with his strange predicament without any hope in sight for him at the time he granted the interview with Akoma FM.