Man proposes marriage to Berla Mundi on her birthday?

Berla Mundi has been surprised with a bouquet of flowers and a car on her birthday which happens to fall on the day many people easily make jokes and can go scot-free with.



In a video that was shared on the TV3 network's page on Instagram, a fair-coloured man is seen on his knees at the forecourt of Media General, asking Berla Mundi to be his wife.



Meanwhile, the caption shared by the media network indicated that it was a prank that had gone wrong whereas in another post, they indicated she had actually been proposed to.



The said man, wearing a nice hat with his long sleeve shirt tucked into his blue trousers, and a suede shoe to match, was later dragged to the TV3 studios where Pastor Lawrence Tetteh, Johnnie Hughes, Giovanni and others were seated.



The group then took photos and shared in two separate posts.



