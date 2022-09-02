Man of God discloses how spiritual attacks can be dealt with

LifeStyle of Friday, 2 September 2022

Source: etvghana.com

The Branch Pastor of Liberty Way Chapel International, Rev. Elias Tainakloe, has revealed that one of the surest ways to take cover when it comes to dealing with spiritual attacks is by being born again.



He told Paul Anomah Kordieh on e.tv Ghana’s Christian Connect show, “Until you are born again, they will keep happening and you won’t know where to run to. But if you are born again and you believe in the Lord Jesus Christ as your Lord and personal saviour, wherever these attacks show up or come up, you run to God for refuge.”



He emphasized that this is why it is a must for everyone to work on their salvation first because it will be the first to give you a fortress when it comes to attacks such as these and even if they break through God will still deliver you.



Founder of Praying Family Chapel International, Rev. Kingsley Boadi who was also on the show added that “just as it was stated in Ephesians 6:10 the Bible has admonished us to stand strong and trust in God so that during such days we can overcome such attacks.



So as a believer, you need to be prayerful, read the word and know the word for yourself. It is not enough to just go to church and hear about Jesus, but also, work on yourself, stand by the word and hold on to it because there will be so many attacks that will come your way as a believer,” he advised.